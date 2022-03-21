It’s not only the voices in your head. Manifest‘s fourth season is really coming, and it’s been filming since November 2021. All of this went down after Manifest fans (including one Stephen King) raised a ruckus over NBC’s cancellation, and the show’s now getting the Lucifer treatment with a resurrection. Fortunately, the will have a 20-episode order, which obviously isn’t the six-season run that creator Jeff Rake had hoped for, but it’s hopefully enough to wrap up what truly went down with Flight 528.

As far as a firm date goes, that question has been on viewers’ minds, and that includes King as well. The horror maestro recently tweeted at Rake with three questions: “1. When does it come back? 2. How many times will a character say ‘Trust me’? 2-A. How many times will a character say ‘It’s complicated’?”

All very pertinent questions, and Rake duly answered the call: “Re: #1, I’m hearing November. Re: #2 and #3, if you’re proposing a drinking game, I’m in.”

From there, we’re left to wonder whether we’ll see all 20 episodes drop (November seems too speedy for that route), or if Netflix will take a recently popular route, which would be a split season. According to a new update from TV Line, that’s the ticket:

Due to be delivered in multiple parts (of a quantity and frequency TBD!), the supernatural drama’s farewell flight is on track to take off “late this year.”

Now, as far as when the series finale will actually air, there’s no telling. It would be something, though, to think of this in terms of a series “death date,” which is a huge concept in the show. And it sure looks like, if Rake and Netflix decide to play that card (and this is simply a morbidly cute theory), that (as noted by Reddit) this would happen on June 2, 2024 to match the “death date” of Flight 528 passengers on the show. That would be quite a wait, but hey, fans might still dig it. Event TV at its finest.

(Via TV Line & Jeff Rake on Twitter)