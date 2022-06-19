Far as screen pairs go, Martin Lawrence is better known for teaming up with Will Smith, who’s, well, a bit preoccupied these days. But he’s also shared the screen with another legendary entertainer: Eddie Murphy. Lawrence had a small role in the 1992 Murphy vehicle Boomerang, but they were co-leads seven years later, in the prison comedy Life. What’s more, their kids are dating. And if it gets even more serious, Lawrence knows who’s going to pay for the wedding.

Lawrence was on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday, when the idea of him and Murphy becoming in-laws came up. When asked what will happen if his daughter Jasmin gets engaged to Murphy’s son Eric, Lawrence responded, “Imma try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Kimmel also asked if the two could produce “some kind of comedy super-baby,” but Lawrence demurred, saying they give them their privacy. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing,” he explained.

Lawrence was on the late night show in part because of the BET reunion special for his old sitcom Martin, which aired on Fox in the mid-’90s. The show has been back in the conversation, even inspiring a collaboration with the Pistons last year.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Eric first announced they were dating a year ago in an Instagram post.

You can watch Lawrence’s Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance in the video above.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)