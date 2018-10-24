Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gilmore Girls never won a single Emmy, which isn’t an injustice on the level of “The Wire was only nominated twice,” but it’s not great, either. After realizing they’d made a huge mistake, and because the show is really good, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel five Emmys earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for star Rachel Brosnahan. If you haven’t watch, better catch up now: Amazon announced that Maisel, which follows the eponymous 1950s Jell-O mold maker-turned-standup comedian, will return for its sophomore season on December 5.

You can watch the trailer above. Are there more Shalhoub vests? You bet.

Here’s the official synopsis for season two.

After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

“Nobody can accuse us of at least not trying to go for it. Go big or go home,” Sherman-Palladino said about season two. “It’s been a very ambitious season.”