As fun as Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut was last weekend, Brett Kavanaugh impersonator Matt Damon’s turn as the guest host for the last episode of 2018 turned out to be the season’s best. The ninth entry in the 44th season was equal parts silly and warm, but as many viewers and critics were quick to note from the opening monologue, it was also a surprisingly sweet episode. As a result, Damon’s second turn as host resulted in something the show has sorely been missing: humor.

For an episode led by yet another white male host (of nine episodes so far, season 44 has only featured two female hosts), Damon’s also went out of its way to highlight the show’s featured and up-and-coming female players. Kate McKinnon, per usual, was given plenty of time to shine throughout, but so too were Leslie Jones, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant. This was especially the case during the “Weezer” and “Oscar Host Additions” sketches, both of which are discussed below.

Sure, there was another politically-themed cold open centered around Alec Baldwin’s tiresome Donald Trump impression, but for the most part, Damon’s episode this weekend was more about being silly than it was about providing commentary, satirical or otherwise. It was just a great way to close out the year before the holidays and a welcome departure from business-as-usual at Studio 8H.

Here are the key moments from last night’s show.

A sweet, simple opening monologue

His surprise Kavanaugh cameo notwithstanding, this year’s Christmas closeout was only the second time that Damon had ever hosted SNL. The 48-year-old actor made sure to remind the audience of this fact throughout the opening monologue, but not for the sake of boasting. “I’m here just because I want to be and I certainly didn’t come all this way to suck,” he says. “But if I do, at least my movie won’t suffer because I don’t have one coming out.” All jokes aside, it’s Damon’s recollection of watching SNL with his late father, and the toast he gives to families watching at home, that make the moment.