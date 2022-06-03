When she’s not voicing a hormone monster in Big Mouth or occasionally returning to late-night TV with her Beyonce impression, Maya Rudolph playing a billionaire who is going through a tough time. While it’s hard to sympathize with billionaires, we can for Loot, the upcoming series from AppleTV+.

Rudolph stars as Molly, a disillusioned billionaire who has everything she wants, until she learns that her husband, played by notoriously good guy Adam Scott, is having an affair with a younger woman. Molly spirals and then decides to take matters into her own hands, and begin spending her days working at her foundation to turn her life around, and prove to her ex-husband that she is capable of being rich AND a good person! Maybe life isn’t about the millions of dollars you earn….but the friends you made along the way? But having money is a really important bonus.

From the looks of the trailer, the show will feature some cute fashion montages and also some relatable moments of Rudolph crying while eating candy. The range!

Loot also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster. The series was written and executive produced by Emmy award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Rudolph also produces, alongside her friend Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. The series will consist of 10 episodes, with the first three streaming on June 24th. Check out the trailer above.