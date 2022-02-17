Adam Scott is no stranger to workplace comedy. In fact, he’s been the lynchpin of some of the best shows in that genre for the last few decades — see Parks and Rec, Party Down, etc. But with Severance, the new thriller from Apple TV+ directed by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, Scott’s pushing out of his comfort zone – even if he does still find himself in a cubicle.

As Mark, a grieving widower who chooses to undergo the process of Severance – a procedure that splits a person’s consciousness – Scott essentially plays two versions of the same character. In the outside world, Mark is depressed, lonely, and a pretty awkward dinner party guest. Within the walls of Lumon — the mysterious company he works for that encourages its employees to undergo Severance so that they can fully separate their work life from their personal life — he’s naïve, upbeat, and perfectly content with the idea that his body lives an entirely different life outside the workplace but his mind will be forever trapped in a dimly-lit office space. Until that is, a new hire arrives that shakes up the monotony, sending Mark and his coworkers on a wild goose chase that reveals some sinister truths about the people they work for.

UPROXX chatted with Scott about the show’s central mystery, if he would ever undergo something like Severance, and how the show helped him process his own grief over the recent death of his mom.

I’m struggling to define what this show is. Is it a workplace comedy? A Hitchcockian thriller in an office setting? Help me out here.

Yeah, it has this fun workplace comedy surface to it when it starts. It really is genuinely funny, but there is something weird and sinister lurking underneath that sort of finds its way out. And that’s what really interested me — that it worked as something fun to watch, but also that the world it’s in and the big conceit of the show is so kind of sticky and mind bendy. It’s exactly the kind of thing that I like watching as an audience member. But beyond all of that, the role itself is sort of the dream role that I felt like I’d been waiting my whole career for in a way. I finally had an opportunity to dig into something like this. I was really excited to do it. I’m still excited that I got to do it.

You’re essentially playing two versions of the same character. How did you separate Outie Mark and Innie Mark?

Yeah, it was really challenging. We didn’t want it to feel like two different people because it’s not. It needs to be the same guy, right? It needs to feel like the same person, but it just needs to feel like different halves of the same person. So it’s a matter of figuring out who Mark is in the outside world and just maybe subtracting from that and starting over in a sense with the basic elements. In the outside world, he has 40 odd years of life experience and all the joy and sorrow and everything that goes along with that. He’s grieving his wife who died two and a half years ago and he has not moved on from it. And rather than figuring out how to move on from it, he’s decided to stay put and just disappear for eight to 10 hours a day.

Innie Mark is unencumbered with all of that. There are feelings and emotions that sort of carryover, but Innie Mark doesn’t know what those are, how to locate or name them. He just knows there are feelings in there and sometimes he gets to work, and he has tears in his eyes and just has no idea. So it was a constant game of addition and subtraction because we were shooting the whole season at once and jumping around all the time. It was almost like this math problem we were constantly doing throughout — trying to figure out how those different life experiences manifest themselves. One’s experiences may be affecting the other because things do carry over — not consciously of course — but they’re sharing a body. Of course, there are going to be things that go back and forth.

Is there a job – acting or otherwise – that you would have liked to have undergone Severance for?

[laughs] I feel like when I was like in my twenties, maybe I would’ve gotten severed just because it sounds cool and it would’ve been an experience. Maybe now I would do it for like sitting in traffic or something. Apparently, Elon Musk has been talking about a similar technology recently. I just don’t think I would do it, but I guess it kind of depends on who’s doing it and why, which is the big question here. It’s interesting because I think for the past several years, big companies have really become intertwined in our lives. We’ve kind of been co-opted and are a part of these companies in a way.

That can’t be a good thing though, right? There are definitely cult-like undertones at Lumen that make me think of places like WeWork and companies that trade on this idea of the workplace as a “family” in order to take advantage of their workers.

That’s right. And this company, Lumon, has the added advantage of having been around since, what, the 19th century or something? They have these deep roots in America and a whole culture that they’ve been cultivating and creating for over a hundred years, to the point where they’re just sort of ubiquitous. They’re one of those companies that make your breakfast cereal and your air conditioner and you don’t even realize it unless you really look. I think that could be dangerous — when companies sort of start to put themselves out there as a lifestyle and a theory of living.