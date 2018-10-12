FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of this episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

Kimberly covered the episode’s wildest scenes earlier this week but before we get into the nitty gritty of this episode — and there were some details that may not have been immediately apparent — here’s a quick refresher on the storyline:

EZ helps Coco’s daughter dispose of a body. Thanks to Chucky’s big mouth, Bishop has even more reason to believe that Coco is the rat inside the Mayans. Adelita returns Miguel’s baby to him in exchange for $7 million pesos, but Miguel is apprehended for drugs trying to cross back over the border. Adelita, meanwhile, has Miguel’s mole killed. Plus, Sons veteran Lincoln Potter delightfully makes an appearance at the end of the episode.

Let’s get to it.

1. The episode title, “Gato/Mis,” is obviously Spanish and Mayan for “cat,” and as is custom, the title animal appears in the first and the last shot.