Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the depraved mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy previously included some seriously depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to expertly read too much into this episode while diving deep into the episode’s callbacks and theories about where this new club goes from here.

Earlier this week, Mayans M.C. was renewed for a second season after less than a handful of episodes, and it seems fitting that this news arrived just prior to the fifth episode, “Uch/Opossum” (written by Bryan Gracia and directed by Batán Silva), an entry that sees a hellacious amount of character development along with some touches that will please Sons fans. In this episode, as well, the love triangle of sorts between EZ, Emily, and Miguel becomes a convincing one and the focus of some scenes we’ll discuss here.

Oh, and the series finally gets carnal this week, a move that’s arguably been overdue. Granted, this club has been laying ground and striking deals, which is important for where they’re headed, but given that there’s a returning audience, there are certain built-in expectations. If you’re reading this, then you are well aware of Sons Of Anarchy‘s fondness for constructing strategically placed sex montages, and people (myself included) have noticed that Mayans M.C. hadn’t gone there yet. And while we’re not seeing anything quite at the level of a Jax Teller/biker butt obsession yet, this fifth episode includes a few semi-raunchy couplings. What we see is miles away from the most notorious sex montage in Sons‘ history, but these couplings are both visceral ones that contrast with each other and tell us where these respective characters are right now. We’ll get to that soon, but first, here’s a warm-up (foreplay?) scene … with a “polite conversation” between two male characters about The Godfather saga.

Honestly, this floored me. Granted, I expected references to the Corleone family at some point during the series, given that Sons heavily layered them into the final seasons’ story arcs, especially regarding the the Jax-Juice dynamic (with the latter being branded a traitor by the former, to fatal ends), but I didn’t expect Mayans M.C. to outright allude to the The Godfather so soon, and that happens here through straight-up dialogue. This goes down while a contemptuous Miguel confronts EZ for visiting his wife, Emily, at the hospital. The cartel head had summoned the prospect to land that he’s zoned for rampant commercial development, and Miguel rambles about his plans to reshape his family’s legacy. Well, EZ calls out Miguel’s Captain Obvious game:

EZ: “Michael Corleone. Capitalism. Wash the blood off the family money.”

Miguel: “Right. Who are you in that movie?”

EZ: “I’m not sure … as long as it’s not Fredo.”

Yup, no one wants to be Fredo! The weakest Corleone brother got the ladies but ended up dead, and that’s pretty much what happened to Juice in Sons (the guy barely got to enjoy his prison pie after being raped by Marilyn Manson’s Aryan Brotherhood character, who killed him at the behest of a disgusted Jax). To make such a straight-up callback to Sons between EZ and Miguel is a gutsy move before all character dynamics are established, and at this point, we don’t know what Emily truly wants from her ex-boyfriend, nor does she seem to know.