Reading Too Much Into ‘Mayans M.C.’: Details You May Have Missed From ‘Xbalanque’

1. Let’s kick the episode off by looking at the episode title, “Xbalanque.” In the first season, each of the episode titles were the Hispanic and Mayan words for a featured animal in each episode. This season, the episode titles appear to refer to mythic figures in the Popol Vuh, a text recounting the mythology and history of the Mayans. Xbalanque is one of the Maya Hero Twins along with Hunahpu, and the two combined refer to complementary forces, like life and death, sky and earth, moon and sun. The Hero Twins traveled through Xibalba — or “the place of fear” — defeating the Gods of the underworld. Xbalanque likely refers to EZ Reyes, while Hunahpu is probably Angel.

2. The graffiti the teenagers spray painted in the opening sequence reads “Muros son para perras,” which is translated to, “Walls are for bitches.” Showrunner Kurt Sutter, of course, likes to take swipes at Donald Trump, and this is exactly what that is.

3. Cameo Alert: Ibarra, the leader of the Tucson chapter who also oversaw the execution by overdose of a chapter member, was played by Mike Beltran, a popular MMA/UFC referee.

4. The theme song the first season is performed by David Hidalgo & Los Refugio Tiernos,. In the second seaosn, the theme song is the same, except that it is performed by a female musician alongside Los Refugio Tiernos. No, it’s not Katy Sagal. It’s actually Diana Gameros.