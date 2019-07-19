Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sunday, Kurt Sutter will ride into San Diego Comic-Con for FX’s Mayans M.C. panel as the series cruises toward a second season. Lovers of the Sons of Anarchy universe will be thrilled, however, to see that the trailer dropped earlier than expected, and oh boy, the biker drama is still running high. Naturally, EZ’s betrayal of Angel is front and center, and it looks like big brother is gonna make the prospect grovel for forgiveness, although that sad tattoo will last forever.

These few minutes promise an action-packed sophomore chapter to come, but honestly, I’m not sure what to make of this moment where EZ draws a happy face on a dirty car window? That’s just weird, man. I need some answers.

FX

Meanwhile, other chess pieces are sliding all over the board. We see the club maneuvering through potential blowback from late-season happenings last time around. It remains to be seen exactly how the Galindo cartel’s new alliance with the rebels will fare, especially since it looks like Lincoln Potter is pressing Miguel to turn on Adelita. And Emily’s certainly not sitting around and playing the dutiful drug lord wife any longer. She’s even angrier than the rest of the characters, which bodes well for her continued development.

Heyyyyy, where is Happy? (We are sufficiently teased.)

Mayans M.C. will return on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10:00pm EST.