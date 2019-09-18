The ‘Mayans M.C.’ WTF Report: We’ve Got Retribution And, Maybe, A ‘Happy’ Ending

Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the mindset of the series’ co-creator, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy included some depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

Mayans M.C.‘s second season continues to build its own mythology with links to Sons of Anarchy. Last week, EZ and Angel enjoyed an atypically jovial few days in a refreshingly lighthearted episode for the most part, although the good times came to an end when two Stockton cops inexplicably murdered Medina. And there’s all the Happy business still plaguing the Reyes brothers (should they seek revenge, and against whom?) after EZ let Angel know that Happy carried out a hit on their mother. The very fabric of the Sons-Mayans alliance could disintegrate if the brothers choose the wrong move, so this is more significant than a family feud, y’all.

As is customary this season, the episode title, “Camazotz,” represents a Mayan deity: in this case, a bat god (a bat god!) who rules over the House of Bats’ bat-like monsters that plague the Maya Hero Twins, who are presumably Angel and EZ, as suggested in the season premiere. In the mythology, the hero twins didn’t fare so well — one of them got their head snatched off by a bat, and that noggin was pinpointed for use in a ballgame of the gods. Well, Mayans M.C. sure has found some inspirational source material that will probably beg for analysis in various forums.

Certainly, we can read into bats and ballgames in this episode, but as far as the action goes, this hour also presents a straightforward chain of events that serve as a kind-of propellant for next week. We receive a huge hint for what’s to come during the episode’s final moments when EZ and Angel show up at Happy’s place in Charming.

That’s gonna get ugly, but hopefully, Happy’s dog (did he call him “Ope”?) is alright. Also, here’s a little nod to John Teller from the ride to Happy’s house.

Earlier, the Mayans were all about gaining retribution for the death of Medina, who was once too idealistic (*cough* John Teller) to patch into the club. Bishop was Medina’s club sponsor, back in the day, which gives Bishop more screentime due to emotional fallout. His ruthlessness (which we saw a glimpse of when he punched EZ last season) sees some arguably overdue fleshing-out, and the fallen Mayan serves as an impetus for the club to seek out both cops. And even though the audience hasn’t had a chance to become attached to Medina, this all gives us more insight into inner-club maneuverings. Yes finally, Coco gets more action with a reminder of his marine-sniper background. Here’s Loco Coco, telling everyone about The Breeze that runs through people’s heads, seconds before he kills them.

Later, the other cop’s unhinged mother goes ballistic when Hope knocks him out, not for the reason one would expect, but because her “best fucking piece” is collateral damage.

That doesn’t work out well for mom or son. Here’s how Mayans carry out retribution.

Elsewhere, there’s a really lovely moment (all in perspective) when Alvarez gives little Mini, a.k.a. La Ratona, a pep talk. He shows off his twin leg scars and talks about bullet holes and identity, and the girl’s hanging onto every word.

Well, Alvarez is correct. Mini’s a survivor, strong, and brave. She’s not a mouse but a lion, and hopefully, this is a sign she’ll see more development this season. So far, much of the focus has understandably been upon EZ and Angel’s beef and settling that noise, but it feels like time to dig deeper into the rest of the ensemble cast, including some little lady power. Mini can be my hero.