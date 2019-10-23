Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the mindset of the series’ former co-showrunner, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy included some depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. As of last week, Elgin James has now fully grasped the showrunning reins after FX fired Sutter, so we’ll have to see how that plays out. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

This week’s Mayans M.C., although traumatic (and J.D. Pardo, who portrays EZ, gave us a therapy session after a screening), was a fantastic one, but I’m really with Dustin on this point: the episode titles are starting to feel random and not profoundly tied to what’s happening at all. In this case, “Kukulkan” refers to a serpent-god, and take that as you will. Who’s the snake? It’s no longer EZ, but perhaps it’s Emily? Dita? Miguel? Potter? It could be anyone, possibly everyone, or maybe it refers to the Mexican club — Vatos Malditos (which loosely translates to “Damn, Dudes”) — that’s incensed over the Mayans busting them for human trafficking last week and taking out several of their men. I really think the writers are messing with us because “serpent” is too quintuple-obvious.

What we do know is that the episode ends with Vatos Malditos having forged a deal that secures a price for their fallen members, but then they decide that the deal should be paid by blood instead. Before that happens, lots of biker drama goes down, but for Sons fans — and let’s get real, all Mayans viewers also love Sons — the telltale crows flying above lead to the arrival of a visit from the Reaper, i.e., SAMCRO, in a sight even more welcome than previous Happy-centered moments. Look here, it’s Tommy Flanagan as Chibs, the who’s here to broker peace in his newish role as Charming chapter president and rant about how this whole situation make the Scottish look very sensible.

Man, the Vatos Malditos are more than bitter. They won’t accept that human trafficking is bad, and they’re demanding a higher cut on the Mayans’ drug-running efforts for the Galindo cartel. There’s also the whole question of whether the Mayans are doing something comparatively bad, and really, that’s up for viewers to decide. Chibs seems to agree that the Mayans shouldn’t be running drugs, even though the Sons weren’t exactly clean on that note as their series progressed. And Chibs is fine with SAMCRO taking a cut of the deal because “that’s what Teller wanted.” Obviously, he’s talking about Jax, not John, but still … huh.

Despite Chibs’ assurance to the Mayans that the deal’s a solid one, it only lasts until sundown before all hell breaks loose. Vatos Malditos sets a few bikes on fire, there’s a shootout, and chaos fully breaks out. There are casualties.

Riz takes several gunshots to the chest. He’s down, possibly for good.

Coco is severely burned, probably blinded. The club has lost its sniper.

It’s not looking good for either member, which is devastating, given that this season’s writing fleshed out both characters in a substantial way. The audience is invested now, fairly quickly into the series, so all of this world-building hasn’t gone to waste, but now we might be saying goodbye to at least one of these members.