Mayans M.C.‘s second-season finale aired November 2019, and we’ve been waiting all this time to find out the identity of the SAMCRO member who was killed at the Vatos Malditos M.C. party. Well, I have good and bad news for you all at once because the Season 3 trailer has arrived, but obviously, FX isn’t about to tell us the answer to that burning question yet. We do get to see a lot of action, though, including EZ and Angel discussing how to clean up the massive messes plaguing the club, and since EZ is now a fully-patched member, he can stress out even more this season. Yay!

This season looks to be a lot less about personal conflict (all that drama between Dita and EZ’s family) and more about club maneuvering that could lead to war — between the two rival M.C.s and between the Mayans and the Galindo cartel — as they also deal with life (and death) on both sides of the border. So, yes, it’s gonna be stressful and dark, but this trailer does show EZ lightening up (for at least a few moments) with his new love interest, Gaby, while Emily’s living her own life (taking a swim and apparently cozying up with Miguel while hopefully not thinking about that damn agripark). Coco’s going off the deep end, and we can probably expect Angel to follow, given what happened with Adelita, and showrunner Elgin James is officially taking the show into the post-Kurt Sutter era of the Sons Of Anarchy franchise. Previously, James gave some clues involving one of my favorite words, “reckoning.” Via EW:

“Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club’s hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep…. [G]hosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories.”

Previously, J.D. Pardo (who portrays EZ) called this season “cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time,” and this trailer fits that bill. Yet I’m still hung up on the mystery of that dead SAMCRO member. As our own Dustin Rowles previously noted, Clayton Cardenas (who plays Angel) hypothesized that it could be Chibs or Happy, but it makes no sense for this to be Chibs (because there’s no way they could dump him in the desert without someone noticing right away). I do not want this to be Happy (because who would take care of his dog, Opie?), but it could be Montez… possibly. Heck, I would not mind if Kim Coates made a cameo as a corpse. That doesn’t sound possible to bring Tig into this rivalry — there’s absolutely no reason for Tig to be involved with VM — but hey, I’d be alright with that twisted-logic outcome.

Mayans M.C. rides again on March 16.