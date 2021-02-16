Mayans M.C. will be among the first batch of returning shows (after you-know-what slowed down the world) on March 16. A teaser has shown that there’s a rough time in the desert involved for all after a dead SAMCRO member must be disposed of, and there are fresh and returning personal demons for all to conquer. Given that J.D. Pardo was cool enough to give us a counseling session when things got personal for the club during Season 2, it only seems fitting that he’s helping to prepare viewers for the next ride.

Pardo did so in an Instagram post, where he speaks about the first Kurt Sutter-less season, which he is describing as the best one yet, despite all of the pandemic challenges faced by cast and crew:

I can’t express how proud I am of this season. The Cast, AMAZING Crew, Production, Studio, were able to come together and film this season despite all the changes and limitations on set and tell the absolute best Mayans MC story to date. I want to thank @elginnjames for his sacrifice, and his faith in me, the cast and the show. This season is cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time. There’s nothing pretty or glamorous about the Mayans. We are wolves trying to survive and fighting for our lives. This is our story. I hope you tune in with me! March 16th on @fxnetworks and @hulu #mayansfx

At the end of last season, EZ got patched into the club, but that doesn’t guarantee smooth sailing. He’s probably got Dita’s death weighing heavy on his mind, along with the death of his mother way back when, which was surely stirred up by the Dita mess. And showrunner Elgin James previously suggested that the Mayans will succeed (at least at first) at covering up the unintended killing of the SAMCRO member, but you know that won’t last forever. Who is it, exactly? As our own Dustin Rowles noted, Clayton Cardenas (who portrays Angel) hypothesized that it could be Chibs or Happy, but it surely doesn’t make sense that Chibs (as the founding chapter’s president) could be dumped in the desert with success. It’s likely someone who decided to work with VM while leaving the Mayans unaware, and probably someone we’ve seen before on the spinoff. It makes the most sense for it to be Montez, since actor Jacob Vargas’ IMDb page lists him as being in this episode. However, he’s also listed as being in Season 3, so that complicates matters. Zombie biker? Sure, why not.

Mayans M.C. will ride again on March 16.