The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and educators dead has once again placed the subject of gun control in the spotlight. Viewpoints on the issue have been far from unified with voices calling for serious reform to American gun laws and practices, while other camps (including that of the President of the United States) have pushed that guns are the solution to gun violence.
The Blacklist star and Florida-raised actress Megan Boone is making her stand in the discussion. On Friday, she declared that her character Elizabeth Keen would no longer be seen using an assault rifle on the program. (Nikolas Cruz used a used an AR-15 semi-automatic style weapon during the massacre.) Using the platform of Twitter, Boone announced her intentions and expressed regret for glorifying assault weapons.
“Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past.” she tweeted. “Yours, girl from Florida.”
Boone’s vow to never depict the character holding that brand of weapon received a mixed response as is the case with anything involving guns. Some responses hailed Boone’s decision as an important step in changing American gun culture, while other responses took issue with Boone’s off-screen feelings impacting the NBC series.
NBC has not yet spoken with media outlets regarding Boone’s stance. The action does raise the subject of what happens if more on-screen talent pushes back against the use of assault weapons on broadcast television.
The decision shouldn’t come as too much a surprise for folks following her Twitter account. Boone has shared and retweeted a number of messages following the massacre in support of students crusading for changes to gun laws.
What an absolutely pointless response. The VA Tech, and Charleston church shooters only used two handguns, one was a Glock. Is she also not going to use one of those?
This just in, Blacklist star no longer star of blacklist. Goes back to pedaling her private home videos for attention.
Yup, they’re going to fire the star of the show rather than just change out a prop. Why don’t you hold your breath and wait for that to happen?
@ak3647 I see what you’re saying, but let’s not pretend that the “star” of The Blacklist is anyone other than James Spacer.
Awww, that fake 13 year old kid is so sweet.
This is idiotic.
I’m so glad she’s going to stop pretending to use assault rifles while raking in millions pretending to be law enforcement. She’s truly solving the world’s problems.
I’m all for getting involved in whatever you want, but this seems weirdly desperate.
Lol
A real American hero.
Stay at home mom Kelly Richards from New York after resigning from her full time job managed to average from $6000-$8000 a month from freelancing at home… This is how she done it
hghgjhg
▬▬▬▬▬☛