‘The Blacklist’ Star Megan Boone Vows Her Character ‘Will Never Carry An Assault Rifle Again’

#The Blacklist
Trending Writer
02.24.18 10 Comments

NBC

The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and educators dead has once again placed the subject of gun control in the spotlight. Viewpoints on the issue have been far from unified with voices calling for serious reform to American gun laws and practices, while other camps (including that of the President of the United States) have pushed that guns are the solution to gun violence.

The Blacklist star and Florida-raised actress Megan Boone is making her stand in the discussion. On Friday, she declared that her character Elizabeth Keen would no longer be seen using an assault rifle on the program. (Nikolas Cruz used a used an AR-15 semi-automatic style weapon during the massacre.) Using the platform of Twitter, Boone announced her intentions and expressed regret for glorifying assault weapons.

“Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past.” she tweeted. “Yours, girl from Florida.”

Boone’s vow to never depict the character holding that brand of weapon received a mixed response as is the case with anything involving guns. Some responses hailed Boone’s decision as an important step in changing American gun culture, while other responses took issue with Boone’s off-screen feelings impacting the NBC series.

NBC has not yet spoken with media outlets regarding Boone’s stance. The action does raise the subject of what happens if more on-screen talent pushes back against the use of assault weapons on broadcast television.

The decision shouldn’t come as too much a surprise for folks following her Twitter account. Boone has shared and retweeted a number of messages following the massacre in support of students crusading for changes to gun laws.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Blacklist
TAGSassault riflesGUN VIOLENCEmass shootingsmegan booneTHE BLACKLIST

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP