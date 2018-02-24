NBC

The mass shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and educators dead has once again placed the subject of gun control in the spotlight. Viewpoints on the issue have been far from unified with voices calling for serious reform to American gun laws and practices, while other camps (including that of the President of the United States) have pushed that guns are the solution to gun violence.

The Blacklist star and Florida-raised actress Megan Boone is making her stand in the discussion. On Friday, she declared that her character Elizabeth Keen would no longer be seen using an assault rifle on the program. (Nikolas Cruz used a used an AR-15 semi-automatic style weapon during the massacre.) Using the platform of Twitter, Boone announced her intentions and expressed regret for glorifying assault weapons.

“Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past.” she tweeted. “Yours, girl from Florida.”

Boone’s vow to never depict the character holding that brand of weapon received a mixed response as is the case with anything involving guns. Some responses hailed Boone’s decision as an important step in changing American gun culture, while other responses took issue with Boone’s off-screen feelings impacting the NBC series.

I am not SWAT. https://t.co/4BRGf9fOQB — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

Please keep fiction and reality separated. A show is a show, people/fans love the show as it is presented. — JS (@JS_1974_) February 23, 2018

There is an overexposure of guns on US media, and you guys have yourself a bit of a gun problem. I guess it depends on the type of media. It makes sense for police, military but there's still time when guns need to be toned down or your ratings system needs to be overhauled. — Shaun Roy (@ChronicShaun) February 23, 2018

My 13 year old's response: Is that because of the shootings? Me: Yes. 13 yr old son: Oh wow, that is really respectful! Thank You so much Megan Boone! — Finding Joy 😈#BOB4Life🔥 (@StayingStellar1) February 23, 2018

NBC has not yet spoken with media outlets regarding Boone’s stance. The action does raise the subject of what happens if more on-screen talent pushes back against the use of assault weapons on broadcast television.

The decision shouldn’t come as too much a surprise for folks following her Twitter account. Boone has shared and retweeted a number of messages following the massacre in support of students crusading for changes to gun laws.

Dear TX student activists, it is not within your districts’ rights to expel you for engaging in free speech. This will not be a blemish on your record, but theirs. Stand up for yourselves, always. Keep up the good fight! https://t.co/opmX2zAWnl — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 22, 2018