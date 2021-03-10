As expected, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-watched interview with Oprah Winfrey sent Piers Morgan into a tizzy.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” he said about the Duchess of Sussex (who he called the “Pinocchio Princess”) on Good Morning Britain. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.” Morgan no longer works for the morning show after he stormed off the set, but before his huffy exit, his remarks reportedly led to “more than 41,000 complaints” against regulator Ofcom, including one from Markle herself:

Both the Guardian and the Telegraph claim that a complaint was lodged on behalf of the royal after Monday’s Good Morning Britain, in which Morgan repeatedly lashed out at Prince Harry and Markle over their revelations in the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The growing furore over the former CNN host’s tirade would ultimately see him quit the show… Both ITV and Prince Harry and Markle’s Archewell foundation said they wouldn’t comment on the complaint, although neither denied that it was made.

Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, reported on the complaint on Twitter, writing, “So… the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday. It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

Since his Good Morning British exit, Morgan has favorably compared himself to Winston Churchill and thanked his Twitter followers “for all the love, and hate.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)