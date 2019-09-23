A ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Seemed To Confirm He’ll Unexpectedly Appear In ‘El Camino’

(Years-old spoilers for Breaking Bad will be found below.)

For anyone hoping that the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer that premiered during the Emmys would shed some light on who’s in the film, besides Jesse Pinkman, Skinny Pete, and Badger: tough. It’s a one-man teaser with the action contained in Jesse’s car, where he’s listening to a radio informing the public about a nearby “massacre.” But before the award ceremony started, a Breaking Bad actor confirmed his appearance in the movie, despite the fact that his character is, y’know, dead.

During an interview with ET Canada, Jonathan Banks, who played “fixer” Mike Ehrmantraut on Breaking Bad (and continues to play him on prequel series Better Call Saul), joked that although Vince Gilligan, Netflix, AMC, etc. will “hit me in the head” for saying anything, “yes,” he’s in El Camino. “Why not? I mean, how hard are they gonna hit?” he added. “None of those guys hit very hard anyway.” Not as hard as Mike, anyway.

Banks’ confession, of course, begs the question: how? How can Mike be in the movie when he’s dead? The most obvious solution is through flashbacks — which would also mean Bryan Cranston, possibly the super-secret cameo who used a “private jet to [shuttle] in and out of Albuquerque without notice,” could return as Walter White — but we’ll have to wait until October 11, when El Camino is released, to find out for sure.

