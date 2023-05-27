The White Lotus was never supposed to be more than a one-off. It was a limited series, with characters who would likely never meet again. How would tourists from all over, most of whom never had meaningful interactions, ever run into each other again? Creator Mike White stuck by that when he deigned to do a Season 2, bringing back only two characters: Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and her husband Jon Gries’ Greg. Now he’s toying with a season that gives fans what they want.

In a new profile of the show by The Hollywood Reporter, White says he’s open to — at some point, a ways down the line — of bringing more than a couple characters back for a big group hang-out.

“It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” White said. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”

Mind you, that probably doesn’t mean a bunch of characters from Season 1 suddenly find themselves coincidentally vacationing at the same far-flung, exotic spot. What White likely means is that, after four or five seasons, he’ll do one that’s a mix of characters from the show’s many years. That makes sense. Perhaps it can even be a prequel season, which will make it easier to bring back Tanya, who’s definitely not magically returning for Season 3.

