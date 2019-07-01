Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nathalie Emmanuel’s on fire lately, to say the very least. She recently let the world know about the first day of The Rock-less Fast and Furious 9 filming after uttering “dracarys” as a memorable final last word on Game of Thrones and sparking the Mad Queen’s tour of terror. Now Emmanuel’s moving onto brighter subject matter, including contributing to the romantic comedy’s streaming revival. To that end, she stars in Mindy Kaling’s reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which will arrive as a Hulu limited anthology series on July 31.

Kaling — who’s also everywhere lately, recently confirming talks to adapt Ms. Marvel and fashioning Late Night into one of 2019’s best comedies — wrote the script for the pilot. She also co-executive produces the new take on the Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell 1994 classic. This looks like a fresh spin and an appropriately charming one at that. From the synopsis:

Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings … and a funeral.

Since Hulu’s using the anthology label on this series, one can expect that it might continue past an initial season. At least, Hulu must be keeping the door open to see how things go. Andie MacDowell will actually pop in as a guest star, and the cast includes Zoe Boyle, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith. Hulu will hot-drop the first four episodes of Four Weddings and a Funeral on July 31 with weekly installments to follow.