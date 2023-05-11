Mindy Kaling goes the extra mile. Literally.

The Office star spoke to People about her weight-loss journey, which involves taking a 20-mile hike or run every week. “It’s really a big commitment,” she explained. “It’s hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in.”

Kaling is “feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately,” she said. “I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering and sometimes it’s just a little much, so I don’t try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy.” The leftover energy — after working on Velma and The Sex Lives of College Girls and Never Have I Ever, and raising her kids, and working out, and answering question after question about the inevitable The Office reboot — goes to launching her swimwear collection with Andie Swim.

“I bet you didn’t know my side hustle was swimsuit design. I am so excited to launch my first-ever swimwear collection (!!) in collaboration with Andie!” she wrote on Instagram. “I designed new limited edition styles, and also re-imagined classic Andie suits in bold + fun Mindy-approved colors (but also some classic colors if you’re, like, just trying to be chill). I am not crazy about trying on swimsuits. In fact, I kind of famously despise it? But these are so flattering, I promise your new favorite suit is in this collection.”

Sizes are available from XS – XXXL. Find out more here.