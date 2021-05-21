If you haven’t started streaming Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. yet, spoiler alert, there’s a scene where the giant, villainous floating head is in the nude, and according to the show’s creators, the visual stunt was the Hulu series’ biggest challenge. With the show having a similar stop-motion visual style to Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken, a team of puppet engineers is required, and apparently, they ran into some obstacles when creators Patton Oswalt (who also voices the titular character) and Jordan Blum wanted to see the weirdly shape Marvel character naked.

In a new interview, Blum explains that it “took a lot of R&D,” but the credit department nailed it. And by it, we mean they figured out what a giant floating face would look like from the chin down. Via Polygon:

“It was the most back and forth we had with design with the puppet department,” Blum told Polygon over Zoom. “Where we were like, ‘[His head has] got to be bigger!’ And they were like ‘The body would never support this.’ We were like ‘That’s the point! The body needs to be smaller, and the head needs to be bigger.’ And they were like, ‘We’re trying!’”

Earlier in the week, Oswalt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new series, but the comedian couldn’t help but get sidetracked by the recent talk of UFOs thanks to a recent segment on 60 Minutes. Instead of talking about M.O.D.O.K., Oswalt told an anecdote about his dad seeing two objects flying in the sky while serving as a test pilot for the Marines during the ’60s and ’70s. According to Oswalt’s father, pilots at the time saw all kinds of crazy stuff, but never reported it out of fear of not being allowed to fly anymore. But the real question this begs is: Was any of it weirder than a nude M.O.D.O.K.? Who’s to say?!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is now streaming on Hulu.

(Via Polygon)