Godzilla is smashing into the Thanksgiving season, so we you hope made lots of food. After last appearing in Godzilla Vs. Kong, the giant lizard is back with an all-new streaming series for Apple TV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Starring Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt, Monarch is set in the same cinematic universe as the recent Godzilla and Kong films. The series will take a generation-spanning look at the secretive organization that seems to know way too much about the massive titans that once ruled the Earth and have returned to assert their dominance with devastating results.

Here’s what you need to know about the show before it launches: