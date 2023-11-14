Godzilla is smashing into the Thanksgiving season, so we you hope made lots of food. After last appearing in Godzilla Vs. Kong, the giant lizard is back with an all-new streaming series for Apple TV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
Starring Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt, Monarch is set in the same cinematic universe as the recent Godzilla and Kong films. The series will take a generation-spanning look at the secretive organization that seems to know way too much about the massive titans that once ruled the Earth and have returned to assert their dominance with devastating results.
Here’s what you need to know about the show before it launches:
Plot
From the official synopsis:
Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.
Cast
Alongside the father and son Russells, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Anna Sawai, Anders Holm, Mari Yamamoto, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, and John Goodman reprising his role of Bill Randa from Kong: Skull Island.
Release Date
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will smash onto Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere on November 17. Weekly episodes will drop every Friday.
Trailer
You can watch the official trailer below:
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres November 17 on Apple TV+.