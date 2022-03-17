Forget Benedict Cumberbatch, Oscar Isaac is Marvel’s “anchor.” The actor was Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse; voiced Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (he’ll return for the sequels); and he’ll make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the titular mercenary in Moon Knight. The Disney+ series is also Ethan Hawke’s first taste of the MCU, and the two became fast friends working together.

“A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life,” Hawke previously explained about why he joined the MCU, despite his criticisms of the stranglehold superhero movies have over Hollywood. “I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks.”

Hawke and Isaac have ran, reacted, and recruited together, and now they’ve made it Instagram official. “You tell me. Are Oscar and I playing footsie?” the Boyhood actor wrote on the photo sharing app, along with a photo of his foot touching Isaac’s. Or maybe Isaac’s foot is touching Hawke’s? It’s an important distinction. Either way, I think this comment speaks for us all: “This is too much for my heart to handle omg.”

Here’s what to expect from Moon Knight:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.