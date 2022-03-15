The first trailer for Ms. Marvel is here, and it offers up the best look yet at the Disney+ series focusing on the teenage superhero who took comic book shops by storm thanks to writer G. Willow Wilson. Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teenager obsessed with Captain Marvel, the trailer showcases Kamala trying to navigate teen life. On top of constantly daydreaming about being a superhero and crushing on boys, Kamala’s Pakistani parents don’t always make things easy for her, but they clearly have nothing but love for their daughter.

However, all of that changes, as Kamala suddenly has superpowers of her own. In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman whose latent powers activates after being exposed to Terrigen mist, but in the trailer, it looks like she’s exposed to the same cosmic energy that gave Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) her powers. If the series is going that narrative route, it would further bond Kamala to Carol as Ms. Marvel sets the stage for the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which will also add WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) to the mix.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Ms. Marvel starts streaming June 8 on Disney+.