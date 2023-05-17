If the Muppets are the Beatles, then Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are Wings. Don’t think about this too hard. Just accept it, because vocalist Dr. Teeth, drummer Animal, guitarist Janice, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot have made it to the Billboard charts. And it only took nearly 50 years!

The Muppets Mayhem: Music From the Disney+ Original Series, a companion album to Disney+’s Muppets Mayhem, debuted at #13 on the Kid Albums chart. “The 22-track set includes 17 songs credited to Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, plus five scores by Mick Giacchino,” according to Billboard. “While some songs are original compositions for the series, others are covers of classics by The Beach Boys, Cyndi Lauper, Simon & Garfunkel, and more.”

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem isn’t the first Muppets-related project to reach the charts — “Rubber Duckie” peaked at #16 on the Hot 100, while “Rainbow Connection” reached a high of #25 — but I’ll take Animal drumming to Kiss over Ernie singing about his dang bath toy any day of the week. Put down the duckie, indeed.

Other albums currently in the Kids Albums top 20 include Bluey: Dance Mode!; the soundtracks for Encanto, The Lion King, and Moana; and A Charlie Brown Christmas, despite it being, y’know, May.

