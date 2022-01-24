Earlier in the month, Netflix revealed that Will Arnett would star in an improv murder mystery series called Murderville, which would feature a rotating cast of celebrity guest stars. The hook is that the guest stars wouldn’t be given a script and would have to improv their way through the procedural alongside Arnett. Obviously, this premise sounds great, but now we know just how out of hand things will get thanks to Netflix dropping first official trailer.

Along with revealing the absolutely stacked guest star cast of Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, and Ken Jeong, the trailer makes it clear that Netflix was not messing around when it said there would be no script. In the hilarious trailer, the guest stars break character from laughing at Arnett so hard, and in some cases, genuinely have no clue what the heck they’re doing. It definitely looks like a good time.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case, but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.

Murderville starts streaming February 3 on Netflix.