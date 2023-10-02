October has arrived with crisper air and pumpkin-flavored monstrosities at every turn. In your living room, Power, Gen V, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are still going strong after last month, but there are many more new and returning shows to navigate, so we are singling out the standout selections. And yes, Hollywood actors are still on strike as of the beginning of October, but the streaming services stacked up so much content that your viewing habits shall not be disturbed.

This month, new seasons of hit shows including Loki, Rick And Morty, Lupin, and The Gilded Age return. The same somehow goes for Frasier because streaming services cannot resist rebooting everything. Mike Flanagan also rolls back into town with the spookiest show on this list, and AMC’s zombie franchise is about to put a long-running spinoff down for the count to make way for Michonne to save Rick Grimes because she’s a badass like that.

Here are the must see shows for October.

Our Flag Means Death: Season 2 (Max series streaming 10/5)

This pleasant little surprise of a show has been (for obvious reasons) compared to What They Do In The Shadows, only with pirates. Rhys Darby’s Captain Stede Bonnet is loosely based upon the 18th century pirate and his swashbuckling adventures. No longer a gentleman, he’s still attempting to win over a crew that could descend into mutiny at any moment. Taika Waititi portrays the infamous Captain Blackbeard, who changes everything. And if you are in the mood for a romcom of the high seas, then you’d best drop anchors.

Lupin: Part 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/5)

The Gentleman Thief returns with Assane in hiding but not for long. He comes back to Paris and proposes a new plan to Claire and Raoul, but of course, the police and Assane’s enemies make this much easier said than done. At least he’ll look stylish while dealing with past ghosts and scheming like hell to escape that framing for murder.

Loki: Season 2 (Disney+ series streaming 10/6)

Everyone’s favorite ice-giant trickster brings back his patented charisma to hopefully resurrect interest in the MCU after a bout of “too much”-inspired fatigue. This season will see Loki learning exactly what it means to have “glorious purpose,” and the show also dives back into the concept of free will while Miss Minutes is probably still trolling everyone. Also, hopefully Loki can navigate into a reality where Mobius remembers him again. Sylvie shall also surface and so will Kang the Conqueror, which could get awkward.

Cooper’s Bar: Season 1 (AMC+/IFC series streaming 10/11)

Kim Wexler fans, rejoice. Rhea Seehorn’s new show will now be streamable stateside. She portrays a major Hollywood a-hole, Kris Latimer, who finds herself in a Tiki bar owned by Cooper Marino, who decides that this could be the joint’s “big break.” Seehorn is a long way from Albuquerque.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix limited series streaming 10/12)

Mike Flanagan fans, get ready. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass showrunner is back along with Carla Gugino, who will spook your soul right out of your bod and deliver a “consequential” evening to “a collection of stunted hearts” that is the Usher family. Yikes. Do not expect a literal adaptation of the Edgar Allen Poe short story. The story focuses here on the hell created by ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. Horrible secrets shall surface when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman, portrayed with glee by Gugino.