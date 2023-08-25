The CW used to be the home of every millennial teen soap your early 2000s hearts could ever want: Gilmore Girls, One Tree Hill, and even the disastrous 90210 reboot that nobody ever likes to talk about because of that one unfortunate scene with Meghan Markle. Now, the network just lands HBO’s leftovers.

But the network has also been messing around with some of its last few fan-favorite shows, like Nancy Drew, which just aired its series finale after four seasons. Executive producer Larry Teng took to X (the artist formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustrations with the network.

The producer explained that The CW didn’t tell the crew that they were going to cancel the series until a “random call 3/4 into our season.” One of the actor’s agents called CBS Studios (the production company behind Nancy Drew) in order to make some scheduling decisions, but that’s when the new CW president Dennis Miller said “Oh, we’re not picking you up, the show is too expensive.”

Teng explained further, “Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot, and the writers were already breaking the finale,” Teng wrote on X. “What a f***ing s****y way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib.”

The EP continued to address the fans of Nancy Drew, which began airing in 2019 and had a pretty dedicated fan base known as the Drew Crew (also a Philadelphia-based HVAC repair company, but that’s different).

“No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit, which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f****ing disrespect. I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew.”

No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit… — Larry Teng (@larryteng) August 24, 2023

It doesn’t take an amateur sleuth to see how poorly The CW handled the situation, though the network has been in the midst of restricting some of its content after some major cancellations last year. Now that Riverdale is gone and Nancy Drew has clocked out, what are people going to watch? Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars hasn’t even been renewed….yet.

(Via Variety)