Natalie Portman will officially make her television debut in the new AppleTV limited series Lady in the Lake. Joining her for the project is fellow Marvel veteran Lupita Nyong’o, who like Portman, will also serve as executive producer along with Dre Ryan (who will co-create and co-write the show). Apple is so excited about it that it already received a straight-to-series order.

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple:

“Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in 60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

The Apple series marks another high-profile move for Portman, who is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder after sitting out for the well-received Thor: Ragnarok. She is slated to become The Mighty Thor, who for the record is not Lady Thor or the girl Thor, but a hero in her own right who’s worthy to wield the mythical hammer Mjolnir.

As for Nyong’o, she’s just coming off of the espionage thriller The 355 and will also be returning to the Marvel universe for Black Panther 2, which will have the difficult task of carrying on the legacy of Chadwick Boseman after the actor passed away over the summer at the age of 42.