The First Clip From ‘Constantine’ Introduces The Petty Dabbler To The Ghost Whisperer

Last night NBC released this first trailer for DC Comics’ Constantine. We learned Constantine (Matt Ryan) would be protecting the daughter (played by Lucy Griffiths) of one of his oldest friends. The daughter has just learned how to see the supernatural world, and things in the supernatural world don’t want to be seen. At least all of them aren’t in Victorian or Edwardian clothing. Some of those ghosts in the trailer appeared to have died within the past century, so that puts this series ahead of most supernatural horror movies for not falling into that particular ghost story cliche.
But I’m digressing; let’s get to the clip. It’s directed by Neil Marshall with cinematography by Romeo Tirone, as they portray the first meeting between John Constantine and the woman he’s sent to protect from demons. He’s no Keanu, and his business cards should say “petty dabbler in” the dark arts instead of “master of”, but he’ll do.
Constantine premieres Friday nights on NBC this Fall.
Via Bleeding Cool
they brittaed it
His clothes look so damn clean and ironed.
The real Constantine would have slept on his couch in them for an entire month.
But who knows, his Edward Kenway was easily the best part about that Assassin’s Creed 4 storyline. Could be good, could be shite.
The main character was the best part of the storyline? Way to go out on a limb there.
If it helps, remember he’s just getting out of a Psychiatric Institute, so they would be clean…if they get grubbier and grubbier as the series goes on, that would be amazing.
I’ll be watching – I loved Hellblazer and REALLY hope this is that version. He’s making wisecracks but doesn’t seem surly enough. HOWEVA, Matt Ryan was an awesome, snarky pirate, so hopefully he kicks ass here.
I just hope they don’t make him too well adjusted. I like my John Constantine to be a general fuck up in life while still managing to be good at his job.