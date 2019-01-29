Getty Image

Convicted serial killer Ted Bundy is so “hot” right now, at the movies and on TV, due to a new biopic and limited documentary series. The resurgence in interest is partially due to these projects being timed around the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution, and even the fact that he was a prolific murderer (who targeted and killed at least 30 women) apparently hasn’t stopped people from swooning over a killer with movie-star looks and ripped abs. Likewise, the controversy has poured forth in response. Sundance’s premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile has been criticized for romanticizing a serial killer, and on Netflix, the Conversations With A Killer docuseries has sparked such a flutter that Netflix felt the need to bring folks back to reality.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness,” Netflix’s official account tweeted. “[A]nd would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.”

The use of the word “convicted” in the above tweet does land as an interesting inclusion. After all, Netflix users are also lusting after Penn Badgley’s You stalker (who’s also a serial killer), a phenomenon that has horrified Badgley, although that trend sees no end in sight. This also isn’t the first time in recent memory that Netflix has tweeted a mini-lecture that feels necessary. The streaming service warned viewers against taking the #BirdBoxChallenge that saw people blindfolding themselves while carrying out mundane tasks that could be potentially dangerous without, you know, being able to see.