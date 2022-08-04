Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your sibling was watching over you on a date? How about if they could see you making out with someone by a pool in the south of France? It’s… awkward, to say the least.

Netflix’s latest reality dating series is basically Love Island, but your siblings are there. The teaser trailer for Dated & Related (which sounds a bit more Lannister twins than it actually is) indicates that courtship in front of a family member is weird and gross.

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Imagine having to think about your sibling dating… how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

The Dated & Related trailer suggests that dating with a sibling around is not easy, with very protective siblings and people who don’t want to make out with someone in front of a family member. But one of the pros is that every contestant has someone they trust while on this very weird reality show, so that’s nice? The series is hosted by Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda Berry from season two.