Netflix’s Newest ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Trailer Takes An Extremely NSFW Turn

Film/TV Editor
03.04.19

Netflix’s first trailer for their upcoming animated project, Love, Death & Robots, showcased an “orgy of stories.” The new trailer, appropriately or not, puts a more explicit spin on the affair. It’s about what one would expect from co-executive producers Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) as the anthology series barrels toward a mid-month premiere.

The series’ tagline promises a buffet of “Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell” in a wild collision of animation styles. The end product will be 18 short films that span several genres, including sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and comedy, not to mention the somewhat porn-y element as revealed above. Netflix promises in release notes that the bite-sized short films will be “easy to watch and hard to forget,” and here a few of the more interesting descriptions (Miller finally gets to kill Hitler like he tried to do in Deadpool 2):

Alternate Histories: Want to see Hitler die in a variety of comically fantastic ways? Now you can. Welcome to Multiversity!

Blind Spot: A gang of cyborg thieves stage a high-speed heist of a heavily armored convoy.

Ice Age: A young couple moves into an apartment and finds a lost civilization inside their antique freezer.

Helping Hand: Stranded in orbit, an astronaut must choose between life and limb before her oxygen runs out.

Secret War: Elite units of the Red Army fight an unholy evil deep in the ancient forests of Siberia.

Sucker of Souls: Unleashed by an archaeological dig, a bloodthirsty demon battles a team of mercenaries armed with… cats?

When The Yogurt Took Over: After scientists accidentally breed super-intelligent yogurt, it soon hungers for world domination.

Well, there’s ^^^ the promised “Sentient Dairy Products” from the tagline. It also looks like the previously alluded to dark themes will be in plentiful supply.

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots streams on March 15.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Fincher#Netflix
TAGSdavid fincherLove Death RobotsNETFLIXTIM MILLER

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP