Netflix’s first trailer for their upcoming animated project, Love, Death & Robots, showcased an “orgy of stories.” The new trailer, appropriately or not, puts a more explicit spin on the affair. It’s about what one would expect from co-executive producers Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) as the anthology series barrels toward a mid-month premiere.

The series’ tagline promises a buffet of “Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell” in a wild collision of animation styles. The end product will be 18 short films that span several genres, including sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and comedy, not to mention the somewhat porn-y element as revealed above. Netflix promises in release notes that the bite-sized short films will be “easy to watch and hard to forget,” and here a few of the more interesting descriptions (Miller finally gets to kill Hitler like he tried to do in Deadpool 2):

Alternate Histories: Want to see Hitler die in a variety of comically fantastic ways? Now you can. Welcome to Multiversity! Blind Spot: A gang of cyborg thieves stage a high-speed heist of a heavily armored convoy. Ice Age: A young couple moves into an apartment and finds a lost civilization inside their antique freezer. Helping Hand: Stranded in orbit, an astronaut must choose between life and limb before her oxygen runs out. Secret War: Elite units of the Red Army fight an unholy evil deep in the ancient forests of Siberia. Sucker of Souls: Unleashed by an archaeological dig, a bloodthirsty demon battles a team of mercenaries armed with… cats? When The Yogurt Took Over: After scientists accidentally breed super-intelligent yogurt, it soon hungers for world domination.

Well, there’s ^^^ the promised “Sentient Dairy Products” from the tagline. It also looks like the previously alluded to dark themes will be in plentiful supply.

Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots streams on March 15.