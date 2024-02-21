Netflix somehow never runs out of original films and TV shows despite the many hurdles faced by Hollywood over the past several years. This month, Millie Bobbie Brown and Adam Sandler lead new movies, and the Game of Thrones TV creators have a new series coming your way. The streaming service also resurrected a comedy series, and Guy Ritchie is reigniting his adoration for the word “gentlemen.” It’s all good.
Beyond those new offerings, library additions are coming in hot. Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movies will both arrive, so you can watch this scene on repeat if you so desire (don’t lie and say you won’t), and the original The Hunger Games trilogy will materialize as well. This is also your final chance to stream John Wick films on Netflix for the foreseeable future, so tick tock.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March:
Spaceman (Netflix film streaming 3/1)
Adam Sandler’s Netflix partnership keeps taking new turns, even if we still haven’t seen a Hubie Halloween 2. The humanity! However, this film takes Sandler back into dramatic mode as an astronaut who is attempting to fix his marriage from the depths of the solar system, and somehow, a creature hiding inside his ship decides to help him. Wait, what? The story is based upon Spaceman of Bohemia, the novel by Jaroslav Kalfař. Additionally, Carey Mulligan portrays Sandler’s movie wife, and Paul Dano voices the creature.
Damsel (Netflix film streaming 3/28)
Another Netflix fave, Millie Bobbie Brown, kicks some dragon (and royalty) ass after discovering that she’s marrying a prince whose family decides to sacrifice her to a dragon as part of an enormously screwed-up ritual. This twisted fairy tale adapts Evelyn Skye’s twisted fairy tale novel that prioritizes world building, and this film should fly high on the streaming charts.
Girls5eva (Peacock to Netflix series streaming 3/14)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans, if you didn’t check out this series while it was on Peacock for two seasons, be sure to hit up all three seasons on Netflix, which picked up the series in time for the show’s late ’90s girl group to go on tour. Surely, all will go smoothly despite the ladies having no tour manager or dates or venues or anything but a van and their own enthusiasm to relive their glory days. Netflix’s synopsis wonders, “Or will the road destroy them?” If that’s the case, then it sure will be fun to watch.
3 Body Problem (Netflix series streaming 3/21)
HBO’s Game of Thrones creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, head into the sci-fi drama realm with this story that spans time and continents and space. The thriller promises to bend genres with (of course) existential stakes and is based upon Liu Cixin’s bestselling novel trilogy of the same name. The title refers to three stars orbiting each other, and the story follows Earth’s discovery of aliens within this system.
The Gentlemen (Netflix series streaming 3/7)
Theo Rossi leads a whole new cast for Guy Ritchie’s continuation of the film starring Matthew McConaughey as a weed kingpin. As it turns out, Rossi’s character, Eddie, is connected to that same weed empire. It’s not a remake or a direct sequel, but this is a series that takes place in the same world, and yes, gangster-loving Guy Ritchie is very fond of “gentlemen” as well as Henry Cavill’s tongue.
Avail TBA
Bad Dinosaurs
Avail. 3/1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Furies
Maamla Legal Hai
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
Avail. 3/3
The Netflix Slam
Avail. 3/4
Hot Wheels Let’s Race
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/5
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
Avail. 3/6
Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
Supersex
Avail. 3/7
The Gentlemen
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
The Signal
Avail. 3/8
Blown Away: Season 4
Damsel
Avail. 3/9
Queen of Tears
Avail. 3/11
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3
Avail. 3/12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
Avail. 3/13
Bandits
Avail. 3/14
24 Hours with Gaspar
Art of Love
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
Avail. 3/15
Chicken Nugget
Irish Wish
Iron Reign
Murder Mubarak
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
Avail. 3/17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
Avail. 3/18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3
Young Royals Forever
Avail. 3/19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
Forever Queens: Season 2
Physical: 100: Season 2
Avail. 3/20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Avail. 3/21
3 Body Problem
Avail. 3/22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
The Casagrandes Movie
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY
Avail. 3/25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
Avail. 3/26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
Avail. 3/27
The Believers
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure
Rest In Peace
Testament: The Story of Moses
Avail. 3/29
The Beautiful Game
Heart of the Hunter
Is It Cake?: Season 3
The Wages of Fear
Avail. 3/30
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 3/1
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
Leaving 3/2
Lady Bird
Leaving 3/12
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving 3/14
The Giver
Leaving 3/15
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving 3/17
The Cursed
Leaving 3/19
Carol
Leaving 3/29
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving 3/30
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving 3/31
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It’s Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984