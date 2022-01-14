We’re in the swing of 2022, sort of, even if things don’t feel the same as they did two “short” years ago. Fortunately, the Netflix faucet of content continued to run through the pandemic, and it’s still going in January. Before too long, we’ll see the return of Ozark for a finale season of Byrde-family money-laundering shenanigans. Before that happens, Ricky Gervais’ show returns to the streamer to remind us that even horribly tempered people can be fun to witness (from afar). In addition, there’s an intrigue-filled remake of a Japanese movie and a Nora Roberts-adapted thriller coming your way.

If those options don’t float your boat, there are some returning crowd favorites on the scene. The Cheer crew returns to spotlight the acrobatic competition, and Undercover‘s back for yet another round. A spooky show about an investigation into a cult and some Riverdance-franchise animation are also hoping to edge into your queues.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

After Life: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/14)

Ricky Gervais returns as Tony, the widower who decided to not commit suicide out of impression but, instead, to take his angst out in the world. He fancies this attitude to be a Super Power, all while everyone around him grows concerned. This final season sees Tony still struggling with enormous grief but realizing that he actually enjoys making people feel good. It’s both an end and a beginning to this story, and here’s to the celebration of hope.

Cheer: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/12)

The Emmy-winning drama of the cheerleading world returns with Navarro Cheer looking to defend their champion status against rivals against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Essentially, two charismatic coaches (one from Trinity Valley) are pitted against each other, and their teams will do anything it takes to be real contenders.

The Journalist: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 1/14)

This adaptation of the 2019 Japan Academy Awards-winning movie similarly confronts Japanese scandals and political crimes in a controversial-yet-acclaimed way. The story follows a reporter, Anna Matsuda, who’s a “maverick” and keen to expose injustices within society.

Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/10)

This season picks up with Bob fired from his cop job while also staring down some prison time. Elsewhere, Ferry gets sprung from prison, but his old life didn’t wait around for him to return. And meanwhile, a Turkish couple’s leading a much smarter gang than the one that previously ruled the roost.

Brazen (Netflix film streaming 1/14)

Alyssa Milano stars as a celebrity mystery/crime author, who’s attempting to figure out who murdered her estranged sister (who’s been secretly making a living as a webcam performer). Naturally, Milano’s Grace ends up diving into the case, against the advice of Sam Page’s detective.

Archive 81 (Netflix series streaming 1/14)

Follow this spooky show about an archivist who decides to restore a bunch of supposedly damaged videotapes that hail back to the mid-1990s. Never a good sign, right? Soon enough, he’s embroiled in investigating a dangerous cult, and there are timelines colliding and the archivist attempting to save a life, decades into the past. Sounds supernaturally thrilling, to say the very least.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix film streaming 1/14)

You’ll never be able to stop thinking about the live-action incarnation from the 1990s, but in this show, a young Irish boy and a Spanish girl end up drawn into this celebration of life. This movie’s inspired by the stage show with new music from Bill Whelan (the Grammy winner) and pulls these kids into the Megaloceros Giganteus’ mythical realm with the voices of Pierce Brosnan, Brendan Gleeson, Lilly Singh, and Jermaine Fowler.