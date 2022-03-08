Nick Offerman has joined the cast of The Resort, a comedy-thriller produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The series recently began production in Puerto Rico and follows a couple, played by Cristin Milioti (the Mother from How I Met Your Mother) and William Jackson Harper (of The Good Place), who try to solve a 15-year-old murder case while celebrating their anniversary in Mexico. Very romantic!

The Parks and Rec alum will join the cast as Murray Thompson, who goes on vacation with his girlfriend and his daughter, played by Nina Bloomgarden. Offerman will join The Righteous Gemstones star Skyler Gisondo along with Ben Sinclair, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker.

The official plot is as follows:

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.

The series will be produced by Esmail, who is known for creating Mr. Robot, which ran from 2015 to 2019. Esmail teamed up with Andy Siara (Palm Springs) to create the eight-episode series which will launch on Peacock later this year.