Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 will be found below.

While the world waited to see what happens on tonight’s Game of Thrones episode, the man who plays Jaime Lannister decided to ratchet up the tension with an almost silent video. Not that this means anything at all! (Or does it?) The entire run of this eight-season series has carried the potential for death for any and all characters. We’ve seen two dragons die already, which is something that many folks never expected would go down only a few seasons ago. And Nikolaj Coster-Waldau knows exactly what he’s doing with this clip, which he followed with an ominous silence and a few grimaces along with the following caption: “LET THE GAME BEGIN.”

Jaime, as we already know, survived the Battle of Winterfell and celebrated with wine and a hookup with the newly knighted Brienne. That last aspect ended terribly after he decided to head toward King’s Landing while Brienne sobbed, and he made it known that he’s going after Cersei. It remains unclear, however, whether he means to take out his twin sister or reunite in a romantic way. It seems more likely that he’s aiming for the former goal, but we’ll have to wait and see how that rolls out. It already wasn’t looking good for Jaime to make it out alive, and Coster-Waldau has only added to that speculation. It’s event TV at its finest.