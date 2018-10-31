Last May, Netflix announced at President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had signed on to a “storytelling partnership” with the streaming giant. As for what that partnership would entail, both Netflix and the Obamas have kept quiet in the five months that have since passed. According to a new report at Deadline, however, it seems the power couple is getting ready to option their first project: a television adaptation of Moneyball and The Big Short writer Michael Lewis’s new book, The Fifth Risk.
So what’s it about? Among other things, the crazily disorganized early days of President Donald Trump’s White House administration and the transition between the two presidencies. Per published W.W. Norton’s blurb for the book:
Michael Lewis’s brilliant narrative takes us into the engine rooms of a government under attack by its own leaders. In Agriculture the funding of vital programs like food stamps and school lunches is being slashed. The Commerce Department may not have enough staff to conduct the 2020 Census properly. Over at Energy, where international nuclear risk is managed, it’s not clear there will be enough inspectors to track and locate black market uranium before terrorists do.
Deadline notes that the Obamas are also “exploring projects,” and that “nothing specifically has yet gotten a greenlight,” but their plans for The Fifth Risk‘s television adaptation is pretty close to being a done deal. Lewis himself will apparently be revealing the news of the Obamas’ plans for his book on the next episode of Katie Couric’s podcast, which drops Thursday.
(Via Deadline)
I find something disturbing about a former POTUS getting involved in media arts and making stories about current politicians. I don’t care which POTUS it is or what their party is- this just seems wrong.
“At some point, you’ve made enough money.” -Barry
“The government’s not big enough!” said no sane person, ever.
You should read the book, or even just listen to an interview with Michael Lewis because your comment is so simplistic and general as to be completely irrelevant.
It isn’t about big vs. small government, it’s about incompetency and contempt for government by the people charged with running the government. Half of the key positions still aren’t even filled. No one has been nominated to run the Federal Aviation Administration or the Federal Highway Administration. In the State Department alone, there’s no CFO or undersecretary for public diplomacy, no coordinator for threat reduction programs — and in the foreign service, there are vacancies at U.S. embassies in Ireland, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, among others.
One example he repeatedly brings up in interviews is the National Weather Service, part of the Dept of Commerce under the umbrella of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Trump appointed Barry Myers, the CEO of the private forecasting service Accuweather. Accuweather repackages the National Weather Service’s own data and sells it to private entities for profit. He at one time said “the government should get out of the forecasting business.” So basically, want to know if a hurricane is going to hit your town? Buy the Accuweather app or subscribe to their forecasts!
Many, many more examples like this.