When Does ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Come Out?

After a year-long absence, Only Murders in the Building is finally set to return on Hulu, and the Season 3 release date is just around the corner. According to the official Twitter account for the comedy mystery series featuring the stellar combination of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders will fire up its latest whodunnit on August 8.

The show also dropped a new poster for Season 3, which you can see below:

Murder can be a real showstopper. 🎭🔍 Season 3 of #OMITB premieres August 8 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/jdDDdeZTZW — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 18, 2023

In a surprise casting coup, Meryl Streep is set to appear in Only Murders Season 3, and she immediately fit right in with the show’s trio. In fact, Gomez couldn’t resist sharing a photo with the legendary actress after the cast and crew knocked out filming for the upcoming season.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been.” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post where she’s seen absolutely loving life next to a smiling Streep. “It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres August 8 on Hulu.

(Via Only Murders in the Building on Twitter)