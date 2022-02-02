To be very clear here: both Lily James and Sebastian Stan are phenomenal in the gloriously trashy Pam & Tommy on Hulu. The show takes viewers back to the days of the fledgling Internet, where it was practically unheard of for a newlywed couple’s stolen sex tape to be viewed by the masses, all at the click of a few buttons. This was a devastating development for them, and especially for Pam, and it all happened due to disgruntled contractor Rand Gauthier doing a truly bad thing and two men attempting to settle a beef while a woman’s agency transformed into collateral damage.

The show, however, does a fine job of toeing the line of being serious when appropriate but otherwise being a blast. Pamela Anderson did not co-sign this limited series that dramatizes and imagines what came after Gauthier’s heist, but the masses are already watching the first three episodes on release day. And while Lily’s receiving mad respect and accolades from critics, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier fans were ready for this dumpster fire with Community-styled anticipation.

this sums up how I open twt now that #PamAndTommy era has started pic.twitter.com/LYmpHfJSDq — ann ✨ | NWH era♥️🕷 (@namesmargo) February 2, 2022

Sebastian’s Tommy is nearly as skeevy-hot as the original. And people were captivated by two key moments so far, including, well, this gross display of him licking Pam’s face upon their first meeting.

#PamAndTommy sebastian stan u are so hot for this.. pic.twitter.com/gJMx5i85x2 — hot 4 sebastian (@smokedchedda) February 2, 2022

I didn't expect it at all so I almost passed out when this happened https://t.co/QFpxqenNwv — marty❤‍🔥P&T era (@mrsvanillaice) February 2, 2022

Clearly and as one Twitter user noted, Sebastian relishes “playing complete a**holes,” which he definitely does during MCU downtime. Not only did he play the corrupt sheriff in Devil All The Time and Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya to a tee, but now, he’s having so much fun as the baddest dude in rock ‘n’ roll.

Finally starting #PamAndTommy and I love #SebastianStan as Bucky/Winter Solider but you can tell how much fun he always has playing complete assholes. pic.twitter.com/Y1gAjLjw0i — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) February 2, 2022

i know sebastian stan is talented & all but every time a new project comes out i think it's his best performance yet. i can't explain it, he's just that good #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/QvGwRxnKTh — 😨button phobia cathy😨 (@cathrin2405) February 2, 2022

the woman was too stunned to speak #PamAndTommy pic.twitter.com/o9iMxi4I4n — Noelle ❄️ (@TheDekeSquad83) February 2, 2022

However, the other moment that people can’t stop watching is a doozy. Yep, we’re talking about the animatronic penis voiced by Jason Mantzoukas. No one can cope.