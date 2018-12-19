NBC

Parks and Recreation premiered on April 9, 2009. The pilot, much like the entire first season, was not very good. But 10 years later, and after Leslie Knope had her Michael Scott meter turned down by 30 percent, and Andy Dwyer went from an obnoxious oaf to an endearing goof, Parks is now rightly hailed as one of the funniest (and just as importantly, most kindhearted) sitcoms of the 21st century.

To celebrate a decade of calzones, fart attacks, and Mouse Rat, the cast of Parks is reuniting at the 36th annual PaleyFest LA next March.

“We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy,” star Amy Poehler and creator Michael Schur said in a statement. It’s unclear who will be in attendance, but hopefully the roster includes Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and maybe even Paul Schneider (Mark Brendanawicz!) or better yet Orin.

Both Poehler and Offerman have expressed interest in bringing Parks and Recreation back for another season or special or podcast or movie or tribute concert, with the Wine Country star noting, “Our king is busy doing his highly successful show, The Good Place. We really can’t jump without Mike [Schur]. So when Mike is good and ready, I’m sure we’ll show up like good soldiers.”

A world with more Lil’ Sebastian? Horsey Heaven is the real Good Place.

(Via PaleyFest)