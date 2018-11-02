Showtime

Penny Dreadful is coming back from the dead. Or at least it’s being revived with some new parts. Showtime announced today that they would expand the show’s universe to 1938 Los Angeles in a sequel series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Original Penny Dreadful creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return to all those roles for the sequel.

Via Variety:

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” Logan said. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

The original series, which featured Reeve Carney, Eva Green, Timothy Dalton, and Josh Hartnett, ran 27 episodes on Showtime between 2014 to 2016. None of the actors from the original are attached to the sequel, but in a world like Penny Dreadful‘s, who knows what’s possible.

Coincidentally, Logan wrote the screenplay for Gladiator which also had a sequel announced today. And he wrote the screenplay for the 2002 version of The Time Machine which will be remade by the director of It. Unfortunately, Logan had nothing to do with the Bad Boys franchise or fans could officially start to dream of an Any Given Sunday sequel.