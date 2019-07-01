Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wrote Herself Into ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 For The Best Worst Reason

News & Culture Writer
07.01.19

BBC America

When the shocking second season finale of BBC America’s Killing Eve aired back in May, audiences were left wondering the same thing… Did Sandra Oh‘s Eve Polastri survive being shot by Jodie Comer’s Villanelle? As impossibly fantastic as the followup to the show’s spectacular first season was, it’s difficult not to think that creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also known for her brilliant farce Fleabag, had essentially written herself into a corner. The show is called Killing Eve, after all, and Villanelle has supposedly done this.

Either way, the show was immediately renewed for a third season due sometime in 2020, and according to Waller-Bridge’s recent comments to The Mirror, she has a plan. Or, at least she has a plan for how to spice things up following the series’ cliffhanger ending last season. She’s going to write herself into season three. As reported by The Guardian, she said, “I was like, I am going to write myself a part so that I can be murdered by Jodie.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Waller-Bridge’s character is going to replace Eve, who may or may not be dead. Nor, for that matter, does it indicate the size and scope of the part. Villanelle kills people all the time on Killing Eve (which should frankly be called Killing Everyone But Eve). So, what’s the harm in adding another body to the program’s already incredibly high pile?

