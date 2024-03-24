Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Damsel (Netflix film) Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix’s partnership keeps cranking out movies while Stranger Things still lingers out there, waiting to finish its final season. Never fear, though, because this isn’t exactly the smartest, most empowering movie, but there are bits and pieces to be figured out concerning baby dragons and whether the requisite “plucky heroine” can move past not only her physical confines but the literal ties that bind her to a paint-by-numbers story. This twisted fairy tale arrives in conjunction with Evelyn Skye’s novel (based on the film), and you can watch it as an airy escapist film or chew on the (admittedly muddled) questions that lie therein. TIE: 10. Dream Scenario (A24 film streaming on Max) A24 (which barely ever misses) and Nic Cage (whose results vary, but people love him anyway) are living the “dream” together. That is to say, Cage pulls a bit of a Being John Malkovich here when he begins unwittingly appearing in millions of people’s dreams. So much for his quiet life as a professor, right? This film isn’t as mind-bending (or truly weird) as Joaquin Phoenix’s recent Beau Is Afraid, and instead takes on the nature of going viral.

9. Manhunt (Apple TV+ series) Hamish Linklater might be the most underappreciated actor on TV these days, especially following his ungodly turn in Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s Midnight Mass. He stars as Abraham Lincoln in an adaptation of James L. Swanson’ non-fiction book, which is adapted into a true crime thriller about the infamous assassination of Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth. The story follows the aftermath of that devastating deed, and Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) portrays the fugitive murderer. The limited series also co-stars Tobias Menzies and Patton Oswalt with muttonchops and a full-on beard. How can you resist? 8. Irish Wish (Netflix film) Lindsay Lohan is hereby relaunching her career by way of a romcom. Will it stick? The bar isn’t terribly high for romcoms on streaming (see The Kissing Booth‘s rampant popularity), and people are certainly checking this movie out, if only due to sheer curiosity.

7. Ricky Stanicky (Amazon MGM Studios movie streaming on Amazon Prime) Peter Farrelly (There’s Something About Mary, Dumb And Dumber) does not disappoint fans of his brand here. Additionally, John Cena pulled out the naked stops to promote this comedy co-starring Zac Efron, and the results are equally silly. “Ricky Stanicky” happens to be an alibi for a trio of childhood friends’ ridiculous behavior, but now that they are adults, their ready excuse is being called into question with demands of proof. 6. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC show streaming on AMC+) Last week’s very physical reunion between Rick and Michonne finally also led to a meeting of the minds between this beloved survivalist couple, and now, viewers must wait to see if the couple truly makes it back to Alexandria without the CRM managing to trace their every move. Will Jadis really let them get off so easily? Her hairdo is, sadly, no joke, and there is no way in hell that she will buy the faking of their deaths by helicopter. Of course, there’s still the mystery of who “came back” as announced by Carol in her phone call to Daryl. Was she talking about Rick, for real? She seemed far too laid back about the announcement, so I’m calling shenanigans in the form of a MacGuffin, but The Ones Who Live doesn’t take time for such distractions.

5. Shōgun (FX series streaming on Hulu) Granted, yes, this isn’t the most casual watch. Viewers must truly pay attention to every subtitled bit of dialogue to begin understanding the vast assembling of characters and history that unfold in this epic series that surpasses Amazon’s Lord of the Rings in terms of world building. Further, a new generation can enjoy an adaptation of James Clavell’s most famed novel with updated Blackthorne hotness. Furthermore, the writers placed enormous care into nonverbal cues and seemingly effortless exposition, so that that viewers do not need to do any homework to appreciate this sprawling story. 4. The Gentlemen (Netflix series) Guy Ritchie’s confusing habit of issuing variants of “gentlemen” titles could not please him more, apparently, because there’s a lot of gentlemen-dudes in this series, too. As well, he continues the theme of the weed-kingpin empire in this show, which stars Theo Rossi (although not Matthew McConaughey), who inherits the empire, only for hijinks to set in. Sadly, there is no Charlie Hunnam or Henry Cavill to be found in this Ritchie project, but we can’t have everything we want, so settle down and dive into his latest crime caper.