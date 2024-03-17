Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Ricky Stanicky (Amazon MGM Studios movie streaming on Amazon Prime) John Cena’s naked Oscars jaunt might inspire you to keep seeking out his comedic timing, and you can’t go wrong with this film co-starring Zac Efron. “Ricky Stanicky” is an alibi for childhood friends’ ridiculous behavior, and now they must produce a “real” actor to cover their butts with their grown-up families. Peter Farrelly (There’s Something About Mary, Dumb And Dumber) directs and stays on brand with the humorous side of his career. TIE: 10. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix series) The masses have spoken, and Netflix duly answered by renewing this live-action adaptation for two more seasons to give the story a full run to completion. As a result, this show that was conceived with at least three seasons in mind can take Aang’s story much further and on a fast-tracked schedule to make sure that the younger cast doesn’t age out of their roles. This show isn’t as celebrated of a success as the recent One Piece, but it did clear the low bar set by the M. Night Shyamalan movie, which is a relief. Next challenge? Whatever the next iteration of Death Note brings.

9. Oppenheimer (Universal film streaming on Peacock) Christopher Nolan’s cinematic return to prominence cleaned up at the Oscars, and now, you can formally enjoy the entire Barbenheimer phenomenon in your own home. Cillian Murphy’s Oscar winning eyes speak volumes in this film, but luckily, he does not stop his job there, and Robert Downey Jr. took home gold, too. Nolan as well! This film cleaned up, and you can also enjoy performances from Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matt Damon while awaiting word on what Nolan shall direct next. 8. The Gentlemen (Netflix series) Guy Ritchie’s confusing habit of issuing variants of “gentlemen” titles could not please him more, apparently, because there’s a lot of gentlemen-dudes in this series, too. As well, he continues the theme of the weed-kingpin empire in this show, which stars Theo Rossi (although not Matthew McConaughey), who inherits the empire, only for hijinks to set in. Sadly, there is no Charlie Hunnam or Henry Cavill to be found in this Ritchie project, but we can’t have everything we want, so settle down and dive into his latest crime caper.

7. Supersex (Netflix series) Netflix’s newest scintillating selection is inspired by true events, which is a wild thought to consider when those events were dramatized in the most salacious way. However, this series traces humble beginnings for Rocco Siffredi, who somehow became the world’s most renowned adult film actor. Allegedly. 6. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC show streaming on AMC+) Rick and Michonne’s love story will reach new heights in this week’s episode, so get ready for devoted viewers to have an intense reaction. Will the pair ever make it home to Judith and R.J. without endangering their whole family? And will Daryl Dixon ever make it back from France to have a grungy hug with his favorite bro? If Jadis’ hairdo has anything to say about this possibly impending happiness, then that answer would be negative. Still, the spirit of the (arguably) most tolerable coupling in this world is too strong to be weighed down forever by the worst character of this series. If only Rick could get out of his own head, though.

5. The Tourist (BBC One/Stan series streaming on Netflix) Finally, Jamie Dornan has strapped into an ongoing project that fully decimates his Fifty Shades era, and his character has hopped across a few ponds from the Australian Outback to Ireland, where he’s still attempting to make progress against those ultra-bad dudes who want to take his also-bad dude self off the map. The show continues to be a hit overseas and has firmly crossed over into the Netflix streaming audience in the U.S., which bodes well for its longevity, if Dornan’s character lasts that long. 4. Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures streaming on Hulu) Emma Stone clearly did not expect to win the Best Actress Oscar, but she is transfixing in this film that is available as part of Hulu’s streaming package. Stone portrays Bella Baxter, who is resurrected in a Frankenstein way in the victorian era, and the film is a little saucier than initially portrayed to be (surprise!). Yet audiences have gotten lost within Bella’s whirlwind ride around the globe, in which she achieves true liberation.