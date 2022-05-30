What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) The Big Bang Theory never really let us know what Kaley Cuoco was capable of doing, so she’s showing us now by pulling off double duty as leading lady and executive producer. This season quadruples down on the Cassie chaos even though she really meant to calm the heck down and stop boozing herself into murder scenes. The good news, as well, is that Zosia Mamet and Griffin Matthews return as sidekicks while Rosie Perez steals focus, although there is plenty of room here for everyone to shine. TIE: 10. George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Documentary Film streaming on HBO Max) The legendary comedian receives the deep-dive treatment of his expansive career, which included hundreds of stellar standup sets, nightly talk show gigs, and countless comedy specials. His 2008 death still hits like a freight train and feels like almost yesterday in comedy years. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio direct together, and expect to see a thorough examination of the controversial parts of Carlin’s career and his more private struggles. Several leading comedy voices (Stephen Colbert, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, and more) also join the discussion.

9. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix series) No one really asked for this series remake of the Matthew McConaughey film (adapting the Michael Connelly bestselling books), which makes it even better to realize that this is actually a very good show. The David E. Kelly-production touch certainly doesn’t hurt! Manuel Garcia-Rulfo picks up Mickey Haller’s mantle out of the backseat of his car, all while he travels through Los Angeles on an idealistic legal crusade. Neve Campbell co-stars, and the show glides through unorthodox procedural jaunts as Haller tackles murder cases and mysterious developments aplenty. 8. The Northman (Focus Features film streaming on Amazon Prime) Who could resist a naked volcano fight starring Alexander Skarsgård? He heads into viking mode with Robert Eggers at the helm, and the cast is absolutely incredible, including Anya Taylor Joy, Nicole Kidman, and Ethan Hawke. There’s ripped Skarsgård and a Shakespearean quest and vengeance and heavy-metal fury. When you’re done there, maybe head back into Eggers’ library (including The Lighthouse and The Witch) and marvel at his ever-expanding vision as his career continues.

7. Love, Death + Robots (Netflix series) It’s time for more NSFW robots gone wild with the continuation of David Fincher and Tim Miller’s adult-animated anthology series. The show originally billed itself for “messed up audiences only” and continues to deliver upon that promise, all while exploring countless genres (including sci-fi, horror, fantasy and comedy) and weaving in and out of anime styles like gangbusters. It’s both entertaining and thought provoking, as well as enormously easy to binge. 6. Hacks (HBO Max series) Mean Jean Smart is the best Jean Smart, so get caught up on what her Deborah Vance is doing to Hannah Einbinder’s Ava as they attempt to conquer the comedy world. Jean’s got a chainsaw too, thank goodness, and god only knows how she’ll up the curmudgeon ante before this season ends. They didn’t leave their frenemy vibe behind in Vegas, and life on the road is even messier with these two hate-lovable ladies at the forefront.

5. The Staircase (HBO Max series) Get ready for impending finale time with Colin Firth putting forth a master class and (arguably) the best performance of his career. Here, he’s incredibly layered as Michael Peterson, who served plenty of prison time for the death of his wife, Kathleen, under incredibly mysterious circumstances. Parker Posey also does the thing, crushing her character’s courtroom game and chomping on metaphorical upholstery, and Sophie Turner gets to really leave Sansa Stark behind in this dramatization of the O.G. true crime series. Is it owl time yet, y’all? 4. Angelyne (Peacock series) Bye bye, Fiona Gallagher. Emmy Rossum underwent an incredible physical transformation to portray the Los Angeles billboard queen, and she also dives emotionally deep into Angelyne’s earlier life to dig into why, exactly, the quest for reinvention took over her life. The show accomplishes plenty in its examination of both fame in trauma, although it takes a little too long to get there. Still, it’s totally worth the watch.