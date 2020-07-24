If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The Kissing Booth 2 (Friday, Netflix film) — The first installment of this romantic-comedy franchise was objectively bad but immensely popular (and the most rewatched original Netflix film ever), but the upside there is that people need distractions from reality right now, and this movie at least fits that bill. Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney return with the principal heartthrob now at Harvard. What could go wrong?
Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout (Friday, Amazon Prime movie) — Rosamund Pike disappears into this biopic while bringing Curie back to life and celebrating both her professional and personal lives. Not only did Curie become the first women to win a Nobel, she also lived a rather complicated personal life.
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Friday, Amazon Prime comedy special) — The title says everything here. Gaffigan is pale, and he’s traveled the globe while gathering his observations for the stage.
Eullenia (Friday, Amazon Prime series) — This chilling psychological terror show promises to explore the secrets of the 0.001%. It all comes down to the idea that darker urges belong to those who are driven and ruthless enough to be the richest of the rich, and this story of excess and exploitation promises to transfix.
Animal Crackers (Friday, Netflix Film) — Danny DeVito voices a sorry, animated clown, while John Krasinski and Emily Blunt lead the rest of the stellar cast in this story about enchanted animal crackers.
In case you managed to miss these over the past week:
Fatal Affair (Netflix movie) — Get ready for heavy Fatal Attraction and Obsessed vibes with this cautionary tale full of melodrama. Nia Long stars as a wife (Ellie) with a “perfect marriage” to Stephen Bishop’s Marcus, but of course, temptation strikes because (I guess) she’s bored, and the passion has faded. Enter David (portrayed by Omar Epps), who lures Ellie into a passionate encounter, and although her conscience strikes at the last possible moment, it’s far too late to get rid of him.
The Assistant (Hulu Film) — Julia Garner crushes this performance, just like every role that she portrays. Here, she’s a recent college grad in a #MeToo thriller that’s based on the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original) –The first season of this series stoked the flames of controversy for understandable reasons. This time around, Moritz’s online drug-selling business continues to wreak havoc on his personal life while drug-lord rivals loom large.
Down To Earth: (Netflix series) — Zac Efron’s new travel series won our own Brian Grubb over in 13 minutes flat. Zac travels to Iceland and learns how to “bake rye bread by burying it underground in the piping hot soil that is heated by a nearby volcano,” and I think everyone should be sold by that description.
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix docuseries) — The “Five Familes” of the New York Mafia (Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese) get the deep-dive treatment, all the way back to the 1970s and ’80s when the mob was essentially the law in New York. Organized crime was a multi-billion dollar industry at that point, and this series is here to shed light on exactly how deep the mafia’s influence extended. Come for the interviews with law enforcement and ex-mafia associates, and stay for the shocking portrait that’s bolstered by surveillance recordings and reenactments.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
P-Valley (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — The girls enjoy (relatively speaking) visits their favorite repeat customers, while Autumn tries out a new look and Uncle Clifford stares down a challenge.
Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mason tries to recover from a trial’s shaky start while Kella and Strickland start searching for clues in hopes of an exoneration.
The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Kevin’s having a terrible birthday, Emmett’s striking out for a cannibis run, and Ronnie’s taking care of his grandmother.
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — This true-crime docuseries is revolutionary, much like the Michelle McNamara book that fueled it. This week, Michelle’s sudden death is crushing, but her work isn’t wasted, not by a long shot.
NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — A dark, strong creative’s a danger for all other strong creatives, and as a result, Maggie’s in danger.
Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — The illustrious guest is Andy Samberg.