The Kissing Booth 2 (Friday, Netflix film) — The first installment of this romantic-comedy franchise was objectively bad but immensely popular (and the most rewatched original Netflix film ever), but the upside there is that people need distractions from reality right now, and this movie at least fits that bill. Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney return with the principal heartthrob now at Harvard. What could go wrong?

Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout (Friday, Amazon Prime movie) — Rosamund Pike disappears into this biopic while bringing Curie back to life and celebrating both her professional and personal lives. Not only did Curie become the first women to win a Nobel, she also lived a rather complicated personal life.

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Friday, Amazon Prime comedy special) — The title says everything here. Gaffigan is pale, and he’s traveled the globe while gathering his observations for the stage.

Eullenia (Friday, Amazon Prime series) — This chilling psychological terror show promises to explore the secrets of the 0.001%. It all comes down to the idea that darker urges belong to those who are driven and ruthless enough to be the richest of the rich, and this story of excess and exploitation promises to transfix.

Animal Crackers (Friday, Netflix Film) — Danny DeVito voices a sorry, animated clown, while John Krasinski and Emily Blunt lead the rest of the stellar cast in this story about enchanted animal crackers.

In case you managed to miss these over the past week:

Fatal Affair (Netflix movie) — Get ready for heavy Fatal Attraction and Obsessed vibes with this cautionary tale full of melodrama. Nia Long stars as a wife (Ellie) with a “perfect marriage” to Stephen Bishop’s Marcus, but of course, temptation strikes because (I guess) she’s bored, and the passion has faded. Enter David (portrayed by Omar Epps), who lures Ellie into a passionate encounter, and although her conscience strikes at the last possible moment, it’s far too late to get rid of him.