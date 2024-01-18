HBO Max may have rebranded as Max, but one thing has definitely remained the same: A steady stream of cancellations. Rap Sh!t, a hip-hop comedy series from Insecure creator Issa Rae, is the latest victim of the ongoing bloodbath at the streamer.

While fans were hoping that Rap Sh!t would return for Season 3, Max has confirmed that the series is no more in a statement announcing its fate.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” a Max spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get ‘Seduce and Scheme’ out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Rap Sh!t joins a growing list of recent cancelations at Max, which now includes Warrior, Julia, and Our Flag Means Death. However, HBO chief Casey Bloys has confirmed that the creators of the Taika Waititi pirate series are free to shop the show to another platform. As of this writing, no such plans have been announced for Rap Sh!t. Yet.

