‘Rap Sh!t’: Here’s The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 2

(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Rap Sh!t episode will be found below.) The events in the second episode of Max’s Rap Sh!t season two, titled “Heavy Traffic,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them below and details about the scenes the records were heard in.

Hood Brat, A.Chic, TT The Artist, Raedio — “Call Me Daddy” We hear this record during the opening scene of “Heavy Traffic” as Shawna, Mia, Reina Reign, Duke, and Francois film a TikTok on their tour bus. The group shows off the bus and their new tour lifestyle to their followers with the video. Smino — “Settle Down” Feat. Cory Henry & Ravyn Lenae Smino’s Luv 4 Rent record plays around the 3:03 mark as Shawna & Mia get ready for their first performance. The duo is dressed in aprons as they believe that they’ll be matching Reina Reign, but Duke informs them that Reina will not be on theme with them which frustrates both Shawna and Mia.

Nardo Wick — “G Nikes” Feat. Polo G Nardo Wick’s track with Polo G is heard around the 4:42 mark as we check in with Lamont and his daughter Melissa. Due to an early release from her school, and the unavailability of Lamont’s grandmother and Mia’s mom, Lamont is forced to bring Melissa to the studio with him as he works with an artist. Reina Reign — “Tongue (Remix)” Feat. Shawna & Mia Around the 6:38 mark, this track plays as Shawna & Mia take the stage with Reina Reign to perform their remix of “Tongue.” Though the performance went well, it’s clear that Shawna & Mia aren’t on the same page during this performance. Shawna, frustrated by how she and Mia looked on stage, confronts Mia about their performance, but it doesn’t go too well.

Raedio & Lord AK — “Suicide Mission” We hear this song around the 13:08 mark as Lord AK goes on stage to begin his performance. Shawna, impressed, is in the crowd watching the performance before she’s pulled away by Duke and Mia to go to Lord AK’s green room. Future — “Like Me” Feat. 42 Dugg & Lil Baby Future’s I Never Liked You song plays around the 17:13 mark as Duke finally gets into Lord AK’s green room where the party is live and active. Duke meets one of Lord AK’s closest associates, Gat, and offers him some party favors to enhance his party experience.

Ron Suno — “Door” This track plays around the 18:42 mark as Duke finds Shawna & Mia in the party. She’s clearly under the influence after taking a bit of cocaine with Gat. Duke launches into an energetic rant about making money and finding opportunities that leaves Shawna and Mia very confused. Dear Silas — “Smoke” Feat. Sauce Father Around the 19:45 mark, the track can be heard as Mia joins the fun of the party to play a game of flip cup with a gentleman we later find out to be Courtney Lou, the artist that Lamont told Mia to look out for. Meanwhile, Shawna stumbles into a few awkward moments at the party including one where she’s told that she gives “Rapsody vibes… if she was a hoe.”