Remembering The Elderly Woman Who Took A Hammer To The Sub-Moronic Imbeciles At Comcast Customer Service

A couple of days ago, we heard tale of a Comcast customer treated to one of the worst customer service experiences you can possibly imagine, an incredibly long, badgering phone call in which the Comcast rep tried to keep the customer from bailing. What’s amazing to me, and to many other people who have heard that conversation, is how the customer managed to stay on the line without absolutely going apesh*t.

And the truth is, he should’ve gone apesh*t. We’re too respectful these days to people who treat us poorly. Too nice. When it comes to cable and internet customer service, a little civil disobedience should be encouraged. We should all sacrifice ourselves to a few misdemeanors here and there because that’s THE ONLY WAY THESE F**KING PEOPLE WILL EVER LISTEN.

We have to go out there, take no crap, and agree that if it comes to it, we should f**k their sh*t up.

That’s exactly what 75-year-old Mona “The Hammer” Shaw did back in 2007, after Comcast customer service treated her and her husband like goddamn animals. In her case, Comcast agreed to an installation window on a Monday, which they didn’t show up for. They finally showed up two days later and only finished half the job. Two more days later, they shut off her service. WTF?

So Shaw went to the Comcast office to talk with a manager. A customer service rep asked Shaw and her elderly husband to wait outside while he got the manager. It was August. It was very hot outside. After two hours, the customer service rep peeked out the door only to say, “Sorry, the manager has left for the day.”

Needless to say, Shaw was pissed.

She did what we should ALL do in this situation, which was to raise some f**king hell.

Let’s let the Washington Post take it from here:

So, after stewing over it all weekend, on the following Monday, she went downstairs, got Don’s claw hammer and said: “C’mon, honey, we’re going to Comcast.” Did you try to stop her, Mr. Shaw? “Oh no, no,” he says. Hammer time: Shaw storms in the company’s office. BAM! She whacks the keyboard of the customer service rep. BAM! Down goes the monitor. BAM! She totals the telephone. People scatter, scream, cops show up and what does she do? POW! A parting shot to the phone! “They cuffed me right then,” she says. Her take on Comcast: “What a bunch of sub-moronic imbeciles.”

Seven years later, the the reputation of Comcast as a “bunch of sub-moronic imbeciles” remains unchanged. Shaw, meanwhile, is still a hero. The misdemeanor charges were dropped (because even police officers understand and sympathize), she was flown out to be on Dr. Phil, and she received hundreds of letters and phone calls thanking her.

That’s the kind of attitude we all need. We should learn from this an elderly woman who REFUSED to be ignored by Comcast. So the next time your Internet or cable provider gives you a hard time, you tell them to REMEMBER THE HAMMER.

Go Ava Crowder on their ass!

